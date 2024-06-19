Councillor says two-storey unit block vision for Tenambit is "pure greed"

Maitland councillor Loretta Baker has lashed out at a plan for two-storey housing in Tenambit, saying it's "pure greed".
"This development is trying to shove 11 dwellings on a little more than 3000 square metres," she said.
She backed the council officers' recommendation to refuse Antkim Holdings Pty Ltd's plan to build 14 two-storey units off Robert Street and Floral Close at the June 11 council meeting.
Councillor Peter Garnham had a different view and spent about five minutes reading out his deferral motion - a long list of everything that needed to change before it could come back before the councillors.
When he finished Maitland mayor Philip Penfold told him "you've made a record ... that's the longest deferral we've ever had".
"We need medium-density [housing], we need infill [development] but this is not a developer's field day to make a buck," Cr Baker said.
"It's about quality housing and quality of life. This is the worst sort of development we could possibly get."
Cr Garnham told the chamber everything he had listed has "been seen to be deficient in the plan".
"Id like to think that every plan has the ability to be able to be worked through," he said.
"Some will make it, some won't."
Councillor Robert Aitchison backed Cr Baker, saying it was "too much on a small block".
Most of the units would have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two of them would have 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a double garage. Some of the units would have a double garage, while others would have a single garage.
Councillors were locked 6 all when Cr Baker's motion went to the vote and Cr Penfold used his casting vote against the motion so it lost 7-6.
When Cr Garnham's deferral motion was put to the vote councillors were again locked 6 all. Cr Penfold used his casting vote to push the deferral motion over the line, 7-6.
"Those discussions will be had and then the staff will be invited to return to us with a recommendation," Cr Penfold said.
"I don't see the harm in that."
Cr Penfold turned to city planning director Matthew Prendergast during the debate and asked him if it was possible he could become supportive of the project through discussions with the applicant and changes to the Development Application (DA).
"If that was the case we would have been able to achieve that with the applicant and we've resulted in an application coming before council because that has not been able to be achieved," Mr Prendergast told him.
"The items listed in the deferral [motion] are merely required for us to form a development application.
"In my mind the items in the deferral probably would unlikely change council staff's recommendation on the application but would assist the councillors in forming an opinion to approve it."
The council will now ask the developer to make a range of amendments to the plan.
These include access to the upper floor of the units, identifying the location of garbage bins, providing amended reports for stormwater management, vehicle manoeuvring plan, bulk earthworks and landscaping.
The developer will also be asked to incorporate native tree planting into the design and amend plans to prevent the overlooking of adjacent neighbours.
