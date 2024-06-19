Maitland netball: Hills Solicitors on top alone after beating Spitfire Pickers

Hills Solicitors are sitting alone on top of the Maitland Netball A-grade competition after a 44-39 win against the previously unbeaten Spitfire Pickers.
Exceeding probably their own expectations at the start of the season, Hills remain the only unbeaten team having successfully injected youthful enthusiasm into their experienced line-up.
They face another test of their credentials on Saturday when they meet the third placed BDNC Greta Works Club who have three wins and one loss.
Greta Workers had a 61-56 win against young guns Club Maitland City who are fifth just outside the top four on percentage.
Club Maitland City face fourth-placed The George. After two losses to start season, The George has two wins beating ECBC Comets 49-28 last Saturday.
The Braddie got their first win last week beating Irongate Pickers 38-31.
Irongate and Comets have a chance to break their season duck on Saturday, while Spitfire play The Braddie.
Irongate Pickers v ECBC Comets, Court 7 at 2pm
Club Maitland City v The George, Court 8 at 2pm
Hills Solicitors v Greta Workers Club, Court 7 at 3.25pm
The Braddie v Spitfire Pickers, Court 8 at 3.25pm
