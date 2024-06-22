Our Past: Bolwarra House had its top two floors removed

Jones had properties at Patrick's Plains (Singleton) and Pokolbin before purchasing Bolwarra for £3,157. He built an empire based on trade, shipping, wool, tea, opium, whaling and Saxon sheep (which he introduced). He founded the Sydney Gazette, Kings School and the Australian Gas Light company and was President of the Bank of NSW and a founding Member of the Legislative Council. He lived in Darlinghurst but built a modest Georgian home at Bolwarra with a two-storey outbuilding housing 31 convicts, a scullery, butchery and dairy. There was also an imposing barn.

