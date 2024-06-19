Remarkable result: Greta-Branxton and Singleton draw in first and reserve grade

You will go a long way to have a more exciting or remarkable day of footy than Saturday's clashes between Singleton and Greta Branxton when first and reserve grade games both ended in draws at Greta Oval.
The Colts had a shot at breaking the deadlock in first grade but a long-range shot on goal failed to register and the two teams finished locked on 24-all
It may have happened before but it will take a lot of digging through records to find first grade and reserve grade draws between the same two teams on the same day.
It started in reserves when Singleton and Greta Branxton played out a 22-all draw.
In first grade, player of the round Jarred Castledine was one of four try scorers for the Greyhounds joined by Jai Davies, Cooper Meldrum and Julian Stewart, with Corben Hampstead kicking all four conversions.
The tries for the Colts went to Jesse Cronin, Billy Mitchell, Joshua Cagney and Cain Bonham, with Cooper Maytom kicking three conversions and a penalty goal.
In reserve grade Suliano Saladrau scored a double for Singleton and William Regan scored one for Greta Branxton. Regan kicked two conversion and a penalty goal, while Jake Mackawa kicked three conversions for the Greyhounds.
The Greyhounds got to celebrate Ladies League Tag player Maddy Sonter's 100th game with 14-6 win.
Singleton retained top spot with a 16-8 win against the Colts in Under-18s.
This Saturday in first grade, the fourth-placed Colts have an away game against third-placed Aberdeen. Reserve grade and the LLT team are also in action against Aberdeen, while the Under-18s play Scone at Scone on Sunday.
