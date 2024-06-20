Cessnock first versus Maitland second: a Coalfields classic

A huge crowd is expected at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday for the resumption of Coalfields rivalries when the second placed Maitland Pickers host the top of the table Cessnock Goannas.
The last time the two sides met was in round four when they could not be separated with the game finishing with a hard-fought 12-12 draw in the wet at the Cessnock Sportsground.
It was a turning point for the Pickers, who started the season slowly but have won their four games since in increasingly comprehensive fashion.
The Goannas are still undefeated with a 28-28 draw against Kurri to go with the Pickers derby.
Maitland coach Matt Lantry is excited about the challenge and expects another close, hard-fought Coalfields derby.
"One v two and a Coalfields derby it should draw a big crowd. Hopefully it's a nice day. so everyone can get along and we have a dry track," Lantry said.
Both teams will be missing key personnel, with the Pickers star halfback Brock Lamb among those on the sidelines.
In good injury news for the Pickers, back-rower Lincoln Smith will be making his return from injury through reserve grade after not playing since round one.
"Linc is coming off a long lay-off so we don't want to push him. We will get him through some minutes in reserve grade and see where he is at before we make a decision to bring him back in.
"Ethan Parry is pretty close to returning as well, but we will bring him back through reserve grade as well."
Lantry expects to field a similar team to the one which defeated the Northern Hawks 50-14 a fortnight ago.
He said the Pickers would be looking for a strong defensive effort against the Goannas on Saturday.
"One area I thought we felt the absence of Lamby was our last play execution wasn't where it needed to be.
"Obviously with the strength of Cessnock's back three, and you can throw in (Brayden) Musgrove and Harvey Neville in on that as well, they can come out of their own end with genuine ease.
"They can gain 10 metres every time they carry the footy and win the play the ball to really set up their set with real momentum, so our last plays are going to be really important."
