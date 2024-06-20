The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cessnock first versus Maitland second: a Coalfields classic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 20 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler attempts to bring down Goannas fullback Lewis Young at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, May 4. Picture Tmr Photography
Maitland's Matt Soper-Lawler attempts to bring down Goannas fullback Lewis Young at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday, May 4. Picture Tmr Photography

A huge crowd is expected at the Maitland Sportsground on Saturday for the resumption of Coalfields rivalries when the second placed Maitland Pickers host the top of the table Cessnock Goannas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.