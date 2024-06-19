The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bird-flu outbreaks worsens, NSW egg farm in quarantine

By Cassandra Morgan and Alex Mitchell
June 20 2024 - 6:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A quarantine zone following the outbreak of the H7N3 strain of bird flu in Victoria's central west. (HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION)
A quarantine zone following the outbreak of the H7N3 strain of bird flu in Victoria's central west. (HANDOUT/DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE ACTION)

Australia's bird-flu outbreak has worsened and edging closer to the Hunter, with a strain of the disease detected on a NSW egg farm after being found on seven properties in Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.