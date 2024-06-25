Reilly Mitchison lands the role of Michael Banks in Civic Theatre production

For Reilly Mitchison, he has an undeniable passion for performing and luckily for him, he's a natural at it.
The 11-year-old made his Civic Theatre debut last year when he landed a lead role playing Nemo in Finding Nemo Junior.
He also starred in Superstars in March this year and will soon take to the Civic Theatre stage again when he plays the role of Michael Bank's for Mary Poppins.
"Dad handed me his phone and I read the email, scrolled down and I see Michael Banks in all capitals," Reilly said.
"I couldn't believe it. I'm more excited than I am nervous but it's a big role.
Performing alongside Reilly is one of his drama friends Elliott who has been cast to play the other Michael.
"I love seeing my friends thrive," Reilly said.
Rehearsals for the Very Popular Theatre company's production of Mary Poppins has now started two days a week for the performers and Reilly said he's got most of his lines down pat.
"I would say I'm about 90 per cent with my lines," he said.
When practising his lines, Reilly said he gets his Dad and Nan to help him by reading the line before his.
"A very important part is you've got to know the line before yours because that's your cue," he said.
The Ashtonfield resident will also have to cut his locks for the role of Michael Banks, the haircut will be his first in almost two years.
"It's too much of an opportunity so it's absolutely worth it," he said.
Reilly is every scene except for two in Mary Poppins and he described his character as a bit of a savage.
"He has some snappy lines that's for sure and then there's the British accent," Reilly said.
He will also take to the Civic Theatre for the School of Rock in July and Reilly said he would love to pursue a future career in the performing arts industry.
"I want to be the next Hugh Jackman, he's my favourite," he said.
A natural on the stage, Reilly said when he's performing, he knows it's where he belongs.
"Every time you walk in for rehearsals or shows and you see your friends, you get that feeling of this is where I'm meant to be," he said.
His number one fan is his dad Chad, who said he's just happy that Reilly is doing something that he enjoys.
"That's the enjoyment and satisfaction that I get out of it, you drop him off at rehearsals or shows and he's like a kid in a lolly shop," he said.
Reilly attended his primary school years at Ashtonfield Public School but will be starting Year 7 at Hunter Performing Arts next year for drama.
"I'm so pumped," he said.
Mary Poppins will hit the Civic Theatre stage in October.
For more information, visit the Civic Theatre website for tickets to Mary Poppins and School of Rock.
