Maitland Junior Football Club kicks in $23,000 for brain cancer

Maitland Junior Football Cub (MJFC) kicked plenty of goals during June to raise $23,0000 for the Mark Hughes Foundation (MHF) through its 2024 Kicking Goals for Brain Cancer Research fundraiser.
The club took part in the Beanies for Brain Cancer campaign which has raised $30million over the past 10 years to raise funds for brain cancer research and support services for patients.
There is a very personal connection for the club with the cause, with former Maitland junior Matt Stonham a brain cancer survivor and Mark Hughes Foundation Ambassador.
Matt, who is about to undertake another series of treatments, was a special guest on Sunday with his wife and fellow Mark Hughes Foundation Ambassador and W League legend Rhali (nee Dobson) and their three-month-old daughter Iris.
Iris is herself testament to the Mark Hughes Foundation with the couple offered support from the foundation during procedures to help her conception.
The Stonham family were joined by Maitlnad MP Jenny Aitchison, who praised the incredible fundraising efforts by the MJFC and the Kicking Goals for Brain Cancer event sponsors.
The sponsors were Tenambit Butchers, Ausfire Compliance Services, Pettigrew Family Funerals, Cannon Automotive, Karen Gudelj - Belle Property East Maitland & Hunter Valley, MPE Adventure Quads & Bikes and Turnbull Hill Lawyers.
The campaign culminated over June 14-16 when 126 teams helped turn Fieldsend Oval into a sea of beanies, in support of all those affected by brain cancer.
