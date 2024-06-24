Winter exhibitions land at Maitland Regional Art Gallery

Maitland Regional Art Gallery will welcome six fresh exhibitions this winter season, with audiences set to discover the magic of old stories, important local figures and colourful superhero capes that pack a powerful message.
Old Stories New Magic and Memory Collective (Part One): Felicity, Mavis, Tara, Tory and Vicki are open now, Lineage | A Visual Continuum opens on June 29, Power | The Future Is Here and A Garden of Parallel Paths open on July 6 and Hold is on now.
Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said she is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the new exhibitions.
"We have six diverse exhibitions coming to our space that are sure to captivate, entertain and inspire," she said.
"A highlight of this season is Old Stories New Magic, a must see exhibition that embraces our fascination with myths, folklore and the ancient."
Old Stories New Magic, open from June 22, features works by 2024 Sulman Prize winner Naomi Kantjurinyi, alongside the surreal and folkloric works of six prominent artists who work in the realm of old stories.
Memory Collective (Part One): Felicity, Mavis, Tara, Tory and Vicki, also open from June 22, is an exhibition by Maitland artist Catherine Kingsmill who brings together a family of sculptures representing significant women who have contributed to the social fabric of Maitland.
Gallery goers can already enjoy works by Newcastle based artists Brittany Ferns and Megan McGee in Hold. Now available for purchase, this collection of works explores the long history of the vase and its various uses over time.
Lineage | A Visual Continuum, opening June 29, celebrates the interaction of tradition and innovation in art's ongoing evolution through eight varied but related art practices. This exhibition features some of Australia's most renowned artists across generations including the late Guy Warren, Sophie Cape, Kevin Connor, Elisabeth Cummings, Steve Lopes, Euan Macleod, Ann Thomson and Shonah Trescott.
Power | The Future Is Here, opening July 6, is a vibrant wall of superhero capes produced as a collaboration between Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay artist Dennis Golding and 100 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from Alexandria Park Community School.
"We can't wait to fly these capes in Maitland. It is an art project with community at its heart and we aim to have some great education and school holiday programs connected with this joyous and triumphant exhibition," Ms Bobsien said.
A Garden of Parallel Paths by Daniel Crooks, also on show from July 6, is a new acquisition to the MRAG collection that draws attention to the everyday rhythm of the pedestrian life of a city.
Visitors will be able to fully immerse themselves in these exhibitions by participating in a range of artist talks, tours, workshops, drop in activities and education programs.
The public are invited to help celebrate the official launch of the winter exhibition program by attending MRAG's opening event on Friday, July 26 from 5.30pm.
