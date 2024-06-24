The Maitland Mercury
Winter exhibitions land at Maitland Regional Art Gallery

By Newsroom
June 24 2024 - 12:00pm
Part of the Old Stories New Magic exhibition. Picture supplied
Maitland Regional Art Gallery will welcome six fresh exhibitions this winter season, with audiences set to discover the magic of old stories, important local figures and colourful superhero capes that pack a powerful message.

