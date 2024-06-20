Maitland's Cody Hopwood in NSW U/19 State of Origin squad

Maitland's Cody Hopwood is a star on the rise with the West Maitland junior and All Saints College student named as one of three NSW reserves for Thursday night's U-19s State of Origin game against Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.
Hopwood, who turned 19 in May, was selected in the Australian Schoolboys team last year as a Year 11 student and this year won the Andrew Johns Medal for the Newcastle Knights SG Ball player of the year.
The 195cm (6'5), 106kg middle forward also won the SG Ball players' player award and has played three games in the Jersey Flegg (U-21) competition.
Media reports have flagged him as likely to be included in the Knights contracted top 30 in 2025.
A recent All Saints student, Fletcher Sharpe, made a much publicised and praised first grade debut with the Newcastle Knights against the Melbourne Storm.
Heywood's Newcastle teammate Jermaine McEwen is in the starting line up and Connor Votano is also an emergency.
McEwen's sister Evah, Raymond Terrace's Lilly-Ann White and Muswellbrook's Evie Jones have been named in the NSW Under-19 women's team.
