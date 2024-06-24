Maitland survivor Peter Spohr steps up against prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is a disease that takes a high toll, having claimed the lives of more than 18,000 Australians in the past five years, and for one Maitland man, he has decided to take action.
Peter Spohr joined hundreds of Australians in a bid to improve awareness of prostate cancer, something he didn't have a great understanding of when he was first diagnosed.
"Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia, and yet very few people in our community understand the disease," he said.
"It's a disease that has impacted me personally, which is why I decided to step up and take a stand."
Mr Spohr joined Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's Walk for Him campaign, with hundreds of men and women expected to walk 25,000kms during Men's Health Week, raising awareness and funds to fight the disease.
"I thought I was indestructible and when prostate cancer got hold of me without any signs or symptoms, I was shell shocked," Mr Spohr said.
He is currently several weeks post surgery and Mr Spohr said he's taking it one day at a time.
"At the moment I'm clear but I have a 15 per cent chance of it flaring up again," he said.
Approximately 239 of men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year in Maitland and the surrounding Hunter Valley region and Mr Spohr said his walk was dedicated to all the men in the region who have been impacted.
"We know that awareness saves lives, improving action on early detection and treatment," he said.
"The chances of my two sons having prostate cancer now is quite high so anything that I can do now to help with the research that may help them down the track."
The Men's Health Week campaign ran from June 10 to June 16 and Mr Spohr raised a total of $4,300.
The Ashtonfield resident is also a part of a local cycling group and said they usually go for a 60 kilometre ride on a Saturday.
"When I was first diagnosed and I told the guys, they asked me what the signs are, but there were no signs," he said.
Compared to other cancer patients, Mr Spohr said there was no psychological support available for prostate cancer.
"They're literally sterilising you as a male when they take your prostate," he said.
To donate to Peter's fundraiser, visit: https://www.walkforhim.org.au/fundraisers/peterspohr/walk-for-him.
