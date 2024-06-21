Dad walking 600km for blood donation awareness stops in at Maitland

Central Coast man Scott Worgen has set off on a huge 600km walk from the bush to the beach to raise awareness of the importance of blood donations for cancer patients, and this week he stopped in at Lifeblood Maitland.
Mr Worgen took on the challenge for his daughter SJ (Sienna), who was diagnosed with leukaemia in August 2023, and has since received 30 blood transfusions.
Like many cancer patients, SJ requires blood transfusions due to low blood cell counts caused by chemotherapy treatment and the cancer itself.
Mr Worgen's walk started at Inverell, where he was born, and will end at his family home in Terrigal.
After visiting Maitland on Wednesday, June 19, he walked 40km from Seaham to Fern Bay on Thursday and crossed Stockton Bridge on Friday morning.
He's on track to reach Terrigal at about 11am on Sunday, June 23 and set off from Inverell on Saturday, June 8.
Mr Worgen said he was inspired to do the walk and blood donation drive after he realised donating blood was a tangible way people could help his daughter.
"As time went by and I witnessed bag after bag of blood being given to Sienna, and wondered who donated it, where did they come from, what do they do? I realised maybe there is a way people can tangibly help us, and that's by donating," he said.
"My walk was really inspired by doing something a little crazy and out there to help draw attention to this important cause.
"I am also super passionate about regional areas given I grew up in the country and will always have a connection with where I came from and the importance of connecting rural communities as I know these communities are tight knit and back one another, so if I were to lead and get a few onboard, we'd have a positive ripple effect."
Mr Worgen's goal is to have 500 people sign up to the 'Bush to Beach for SJ' Lifeblood team. It's currently sitting at 382 members.
He said the walk is just as much a mental challenge as it is a physical one.
"Every time doubt creeps into my mind or I start to worry about the large challenge I have ahead of myself, I am quickly grounded when I am with Sienna and see her with such a smile on her face knowing what she has been through," he said.
To join the Bush to Beach for SJ Lifeblood team, register with Lifeblood online and select the team, or let the staff at Lifeblood Maitland know if you're heading in to donate.
Visit www.lifeblood.com.au.
