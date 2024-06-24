Organisations to upgrade facilities thanks to $296,555 boost

Funding worth $296,555 is on its way to 11 of Maitland's groups and clubs for improvements to facilities and equipment upgrades.
Successful projects include $67,650 for automated touchpads for Valley Aquatic Club and $37,840 for painting at Cerebral Palsy Alliance.
The funding is through the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said the funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including play equipment at Aspect School in Thornton, the much-needed replacement of a 1970s kitchen at Morpeth Scout Hall and construction of a community hub at Cook Square Park.
"This is fantastic news for Maitland. This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social and recreational outcomes," Ms Aitchison said.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
The full list of successful projects in the Maitland electorate for the 2023 round are:
