$65m plan will see Gillieston Public take 1012 students

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:42pm
Jenny Aitchison MP and Gillieston Public School parents in 2022 with a petition calling on the government to address the infrastructure issues at the school. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Gillieston Public School's capacity will increase from 339 to 1012 students in a project that will cost an estimated $65.8 million, according to new planning documents.

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter.

