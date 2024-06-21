$65m plan will see Gillieston Public take 1012 students

Gillieston Public School's capacity will increase from 339 to 1012 students in a project that will cost an estimated $65.8 million, according to new planning documents.
The proposal for the school includes construction of 32 general learning spaces and support hubs, a hall, canteen and out of school hours care, library, covered outdoor learning areas, outdoor play areas, a preschool and administration and staff hubs.
It would also see construction of 84 car parking spaces, 30 bicycle parking spaces, extension of the existing drop-off and pick up and bus bay, realignment of existing fencing, associated stormwater infrastructure, associated landscaping, and pedestrian and associated road upgrade works to adjoining roads.
The proposal features two new buildings of up to three storeys, and a single storey public preschool building. Some existing structures will be demolished and existing trees cleared.
A pre-development application was submitted to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure's planning portal by the Department of Education on June 20, 2024. The school redevelopment is considered state significant.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison and the school P&C association had been campaigning for upgrades to the school for eight years before $1.73 million in funding was secured in the 2022/23 NSW budget.
In October 2022, the school was listed as a major capital works project with a funding estimate in the $25 million to $75 million category. Funding for planning and the new preschool were allocated in the 2024-25 NSW budget.
"The redevelopment of Gillieston Public school is something I have joined the community in fighting for over many years," Ms Aitchison said.
"A number of short and medium-term improvements have been made but I along with the community am very pleased to see that the planning process for the major redevelopment of the primary school and the building of a preschool have been allocated funding in the NSW state budget.
"The allocation of nearly $3 million for planning this year and the recent submission of the pre-development application, ensure this project is one step closer."
The SEARs scoping report says as Gillieston North is growing rapidly, new homes will place substantial demand for primary school students and the existing primary school does not have sufficient capacity to cater for the demand.
According to the report, Maitland City Council, Maitland Schools Transport Working Group and the State Design Review Panel have been consulted on the proposal so far.
Further consultation will be undertaken with surrounding landowners, the local Aboriginal community, the NSW Rural Fire Service and relevant NSW Government departments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.