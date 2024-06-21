NSW Governor to visit Maitland, Port Stephens, during a four day tour

NSW Governor Margaret Beazley will visit Maitland next week as part of a Hunter tour.
She will begin her visit with a Maitland council presentation on June 26 and then visit Carrie's Place. She will also meet with Maitland and Port Stephens Parkinson's Support groups members.
She will delve into the city's fresh food revolution when she drops into Slow Food Hunter Valley's Food Rescue Kitchen at Maitland Showground on June 27 - a place where volunteers make thousands of meals for the city's most vulnerable.
Mortels Sheepskin Factory at Thornton will also host her so she can learn the story behind the Ugg.
Her Hunter tour will finish on Saturday night when she hosts a Vice Regal reception at Maitland Town Hall with Dennis Wilson to thank community leaders and representatives.
Mr Wilson will accompany her during her tour of the Hunter.
"We are delighted to be visiting the Hunter, Australia's leading regional economy, with its wonderful community spirit, precious heritage assets and stunning natural landscapes. Dennis and I Iook forward to engaging with local people, businesses and organisations in the days ahead," she said.
A breakfast with Port Stephens council will kickstart the tour on Friday. She will then travel to Seaham Public School to learn about the school parliament program.
Then she will head to the coast where she will meet with Marine Rescue Port Stephens staff and volunteers and visit the Port Stephens Fisheries Institute.
She will also drop into the Port Stephens Koala Hospital.
The final day of the tour will see her meet with artists from Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and Myall River areas at Galleries in the Gardens. She will also meet with Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross volunteers and join them for lunch.
