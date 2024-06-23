Crowley scores five as Maitland Magpies crush Adamstown 7-2

An extraordinary five-goal haul by skipper Braedyn Crowley has propelled the Maitland Magpies to a crushing 7-2 win against Adamstown.
The win lifted the Magpies to sixth on 21 points, two points behind fifth place Valentine who had a 1-all draw with Cooks Hill on Saturday.
In a remarkable week which started with a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle Olympic, the Magpies have clocked up wins against top five opponent Edgeworth (4-2) and Adamstown and improved their goal difference by a remarkable seven goals, which could become all important come the jockeying for finals.
After struggling to find any cohesion up front against Olympic a week ago, the Magpies put on 11 goals in two matches which would have delighted proud coach Mick Bolch who was told on June 7 the Magpies would not be renewing his contract in 2025.
Bolch said they had been having trouble up front scoring goals and to get 11 in two games with a bit of luck filled the team with confidence.
"I've said all along that if you can string three or four wins together you can put yourself right back in the picture," he said.
"Every game for us is like a grand final now, we've just got to try slowly climb the ladder week by week and hopefully end up in the top five by the end of the year."
Maitland made a positive start on Saturday and led by 2-0 at half-time with goals to Crowley in the 31st minute and Matt Hoole in the 37th.
Adamstown scored first after the break through Aiden Halpin in the 54th minute, but the game was turned on its head when Adamstown's Dino Fajkovic received his second yellow and was sent off in the 62nd minute.
What had been a tight contest opened up and with quality service, particularly from Alex Read, Crowley struck in the 72nd, 77th, 80th and 84th minutes. Jackson Burston scored the seventh in the 85th and Adamstown's Thomas Licata got one back in extra time.
Bolch said it was a tight game until Fajkovic was sent off and the scoring began to flow.
It was good that we took our chances in the last 20 minutes as it helps us with out goal difference.
"Ready (Alex Read) came off the bench and had three assists in 20 minutes and was really good in the front third linking up with Braedyn."
The Magpies had a rejigged backline with Dylan Walker and Connor Butchard starting at right and left fuillback on Wednesday night against Edgeworth and Saturday.
"It allowed Matt Hoole to move into the midfield and it has given us a bit more balance and it is working at the moment," Bolch said.
"We're just starting to bet a bit of our depth back. We had a few injuries and a few boys out and we added the Burston boys.
"Yesterday on our bench we had Zack Thomas, Alex Read, Charlie Cox, Lachlan Webb and Charlie Pollard which is a lot more depth to call on.
"Most weeks we've had one or two fresh players on the bench and then boys backing up from reserve grade.
"It's a big difference to have that experience coming off the bench later in games."
Bolch said Crowley was clinical in front of goal.
He probably hasn't been getting the service over the last couple of years, but yesterday and Wednesday night was a lot better.
As a unit the decision making in the front-third was a lot better and Braedyn found space a lot better yesterday.
