The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

High praise for halves as Maitland Blacks beat Hamilton 31-17

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 23 2024 - 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Blacks flyhalf Hare Meihana was outstanding in the 31-17 win against Hamilton.
Maitland Blacks flyhalf Hare Meihana was outstanding in the 31-17 win against Hamilton.

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham has praised his halves for another outstanding performance in the Blacks 31-17 win against Hamilton Hawks at Passmore Oval on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.