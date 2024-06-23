High praise for halves as Maitland Blacks beat Hamilton 31-17

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham has praised his halves for another outstanding performance in the Blacks 31-17 win against Hamilton Hawks at Passmore Oval on Saturday.
Cunningham said flyhalf Hare Meihana had probably his best game of the season as the Blacks ran in five tries to three in one of the toughest away games in the competition.
"Hare probably had his best game yesterday that I've seen him play in a long while," he said.
"He scored a try in the first minute of the game and his kicking game is really key for us.
"Hare is one of our leaders, he directs play really well."
Cunningham said scrumhalf Coby Wetini had been a great player for a couple of years, but had taken his game to a new level this season.
"I believe over the past six games he has really matured and started to realise how good a player he can be. He is becoming quite an attacking halfback which is something we have been working on for a little while.
"He is really rounding his game out now. He has always had a great pass, he has always been a great defender and he is very quick around the park, but he is now starting to take the defensive line on with the football and he is scoring some great tries.
"He is also setting up some guys around him as well."
The Blacks were impressive across the field and set up the win with a strong first half.
"Yesterday was impressive they played really well, especially the first half when they were quite clinical in attack and defended really, really well," Cunningham said.
"The boys were up to the task against everything that they threw at us in the first half.
"A win at Passmore is definitely hard to come by and made the result that little bit more pleasing."
Tom Lovegrove scored his second double in a row after last week's big win against Southern Beaches, but will have a week on the sidelines after earning an automatic one-week ban after collecting his third yellow card.
"Tom was excellent against yesterday. He is a very talented kid," Cunningham said.
"He was a standout during his juniors and he has fitted in well in the mix in first grade and he wants to play his role in the side."
The one major downside from the win was the loss of James Johnston through injury.
"He looks like he has done ligaments in his ankle and may be out for some time as well," said Cunningham who will also need to find a replacement for Lovegrove.
Maitland's tries were scored by Tom Lovegrove 2, Hare Meihana, Coby Wetini and Aiden Procopis. Meihana kicked three conversions.
In Premier 2, Maitland defeated Hamilton 33-14 and in Premier 3 the Blacks won 36-0.
In the Women's XVs, Maitland was beaten 31-5 by Hamilton.
