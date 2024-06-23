The Maitland Mercury
Hills Solicitors still unbeaten in Maitland A-grade netball

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 23 2024 - 4:12pm
Hills Solicitors continue their unbeaten start to the Maitland netball A-grade season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Hills Solicitors continue their unbeaten start to the Maitland netball A-grade season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Hill Solicitors maintained their unbeaten start to the Maitland netball A-grade season with a 58-34 win against BDNC Greta Workers Club on Saturday.

