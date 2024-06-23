Hills Solicitors still unbeaten in Maitland A-grade netball

Hill Solicitors maintained their unbeaten start to the Maitland netball A-grade season with a 58-34 win against BDNC Greta Workers Club on Saturday.
At the other end of the table, Irongate Pickers beat ECBC Comets in a 31-30 thriller to claim their first win of the year.
The George Tavern continued their climb back up the ladder and jumped into third place courtesy of their 54-45 win against competition young guns Club Maitland City.
The George and Greta Worker are equal on 14 points, separated by per centage.
Spitfire Pickers were too strong for Maitland Blacks The Braddie with a 47-27 win to maintain second spot on 17 points, three points behind Hills.
While two rounds have been lost to rain, Hills have wins against the teams running second to fifth.
