Hockey: Match abandoned after Maitland player struck in the head

Maitland's goalless Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match with Souths was abandoned early in the fourth quarter after a nasty head injury to Rams player Tom Magann on Sunday.
Magann was knocked out and split open when hit in the back of the head by the ball, causing play to be halted for more than 30 minutes in the wait for an ambulance.
Rams captain Matt Magann, Tom's cousin, said the teams agreed to call the round 12 match at Maitland off early and declare a 0-0 result. He said the ball hit Tom off a reckless strike from a Souths player following a whistle to stop play.
He said Tom regained consciousness but had a nasty cut that needed treatment.
Fourth-placed Maitland (11 points) remained ahead of Souths (10).
In other games, top-two sides Gosford and Norths prevailed 2-1 at Newcastle.
Norths (14) led third-placed Wests (11) 2-0 after 30 minutes with goals from Orlando Travis and Rory Walker. Sam Mudford struck at a penalty corner in the 48th to give Wests hope.
Last-placed Tigers (1) pushed leaders Gosford (19) all the way. Mick Taylor scored in the 32nd and 45th minutes for Gosford. Nic O'Connor got one back in the 47th for Tigers.
