Nationals to host a nuclear energy information forum in Lorn

The Nationals will be holding a nuclear energy information forum in Lorn as the debate about the Coalition's nuclear energy policy hots up.
Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie and Nuclear for Climate founder Mr Robert Parker will headline the forum to be held at the Lorn Bowls Club on Wednesday, July 10, from 6m.
Lyne electorate council chairman Alison Penfold said the forum will endeavour to provide local business owners and residents with an introduction to nuclear energy and its potential to provide Australians with cheap and reliable electricity.
"Australia's current energy policy is not serving our country's short, medium and long-term best interests," Ms Penfold said.
"The Nationals with our Coalition partners have put nuclear energy on the table because we believe that we should be utilising all viable energy systems to ensure that Australians have access to cheap, reliable, and sustainable electricity.
"Around the world the inclusion of nuclear energy is part of what people are calling decarbonisation leadership. There are 440 reactors already operating around the world across 30 countries with another 50 actively pursuing nuclear energy.
"Whether as a nation we ultimately decide to proceed with nuclear power, we should be able to have an objective discussion about the technology, how it works, the risks, costs and benefits.
"This is what we hope to achieve with this Forum in Lorn with Dr Gillespie and Robert Parker speaking authoritatively on the topic."
Dr Gillespie said he is looking forward to talking with his constituents about nuclear energy as he sees this as vital to supporting our region to grow and prosper.
"The supply of cheap and reliable energy is a critical ingredient to business growth and job creation across the Hunter and mid coast," Dr Gillespie said.
"I know of local businesses whose growth is restricted because they can't get any more electricity from suppliers. This situation is ridiculous.
"Electricity from nuclear power is proving around the world to be the cheapest form of energy. In Ontario, Canada for example, consumers are receiving power bills a quarter of what ours are.
"The Nationals appreciate that the nuclear technology is unfamiliar to many Australians, despite Australia hosting a reactor at Lucas Heights (Sydney) for the past 70 years.
"But that unfamiliarity should not preclude us having a mature conversation and providing information so people can learn more and make up their own minds.
"I hope the forum will answer many of the questions and concerns that people have about the technology and allow locals to be more informed and open to it."
To find more information about the forum, including how to register to attend go to https://NuclearForumLorn.eventbrite.com.au.
