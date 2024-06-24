Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder looks to similar target after comeback victory

HARNESS RACING: Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder is eyeing another mares race for Halsey Nicole after she bounced back to win at Newcastle following two poor runs.
The five-year-old led throughout from gate three in the last on Friday night as the $1.85 favourite with rookie driver Molly Ison aboard. She was eighth then last at her previous two starts after tiring badly when racing outside the leader. Elder said a 14-day break between races paid off.
"She had a big run the week before that last run and she just wasn't right, so I gave her a couple of days let-up and she missed the following week," Elder said. "Then they put on a mares race, so it worked out well. I think there's another one next week, so that definitely suits her."
"A similar draw would be nice. She likes it out the front.
"It was good to see young Molly Ison get a winner as well. It's handy when you've got five-point claimers like Molly."
Also on the night, driver Ashleigh Delosa and trainer Rickie Alchin continued their purple patch at Newcastle with a double.
The Sydney combination won with Harmony and Golly Gee Fellas.
