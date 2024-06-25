Explore the classics with school holiday activities at the library

Families looking for creative activities this winter school holidays will discover a unique lineup of events designed to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike at Maitland Libraries.
Under the theme of Living Stories, Maitland Libraries invites residents to explore beloved classics and fantastical adventures such as JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and CS Lewis' The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.
Activities will include winter reading parties along with workshops on astrology and tarot readings across all four library locations in Maitland, East Maitland, Rutherford and Thornton.
"These winter school holidays, we encourage families to embrace creativity and comfort as we bring the magical world of stories to life," said council's coordinator community participation Erin Pascall.
"Families can delve into the mystical realms of astrology and tarot through our magical divination workshops or unwind with afternoon storytimes featuring our librarians' favourite tales."
Children can also engage in creating a sustainable Maitland, exploring themes like Plastic Free July through local stories and recycled crafts, and celebrating National Tree Day with a special event dedicated to squirrel gliders.
To view Maitland Libraries' full winter school holiday program, including dates, times and booking information, visit mait.city/LibrariesSchoolHolidays.
