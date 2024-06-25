The Maitland Mercury
Explore the classics with school holiday activities at the library

By Newsroom
June 25 2024 - 10:36am
Children enjoying reading at Maitland Library. Picture supplied
Families looking for creative activities this winter school holidays will discover a unique lineup of events designed to ignite the imagination of children and adults alike at Maitland Libraries.

