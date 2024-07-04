Book donation helps Thornton Public students embrace the joy of reading

Thornton Public School students can immerse themselves in hundreds of new worlds thanks to $4000 worth of new books donated to the school library.
The money was donated by the Thornton Public School P&C (parents and citizens) association to the librarians to purchase new books for the students.
School P&C president Amanda Woods said the association raises money for all kinds of things to help the school, and was happy to provide funds for more books.
"The librarians came along and presented us with things that they've been doing recently to help engage the kids and increase their reading and borrowing, and their love of reading, and it showed that they had a huge spike in borrowing recently," she said.
The librarians have recently implemented a book club that run four days a week during lunch times, which has been very popular.
The students have been enjoying reading books about their interests, and Ms Woods said when Taylor Swift was in the country earlier in the year books about her were flying off the shelves.
Each time the librarians buy a book using the funds it will have a sticker inside that says donated by the P&C.
Ms Woods said reading is extremely valuable for children.
"I think to develop their love of reading, joy of reading is such an important way of learning and it's required for the rest of their lives, so if they can get engaged with that now it will support them forever," she said.
