The charismatic Rory Ellis brings country blues sound to The Pourhouse

Americana musician Rory Ellis has played at some of the largest blues festivals in the world, and now he will bring his soulful performance to Maitland with a residency at The Pourhouse.
The Clarence Town singer-songwriter will perform original music from his 10-album catalogue during his monthly shows that blend blues, folk and country.
Hot on the heels of performing at the Blues on Broadbeach festival in Queensland, Ellis said he's looking forward to his shows at The Pourhouse.
"I've played it a couple of times in actual fact, it's a great little venue I really love what Benn's (Giles) doing there," he said.
"I'm really keen to support them because they support original music. There's lots and lots of cover bands out here and I think it's really time to get behind our own stuff, our original music.
"In 50 years time we need to be able to talk about something musically and if we're not playing original music then there's going to be nothing to talk about."
Originally from Melbourne, Ellis began playing in blues bands in the 1980s and went solo in 1998.
Since then he has toured the world, performing in New Zealand and many countries in Europe.
He has played the Isle of Wight festival (England) twice, Shetland Folk Festival (Scotland) twice and Maryport Blues Festival (England).
Ellis said he had an unusual musical upbringing which has influenced his sound.
"My old man loved country so he'd be out in the shed listening to all the Hanks and Johnny Cash and Willie and all the outlaw country stuff, and then of course mum she was into all the big show tunes, she was into all the great singers like Dean Martin and Shirley Bassey," he said.
"It was through the period in Australia in the 70s when all the kids were gravitating towards bands like ABBA and the like, and I found bands like ZZ Top and Stevie Ray Vaughan and The Fabulous Thunderbirds."
Ellis said there's something special about a residency as an artist.
"We can move around a lot and be quite transient as musicians but I've always been a great believer that you really need to build your local following and you need to be true to your local area first and foremost," he said.
"It's always nice to be somewhere that you know amongst familiar faces, a local crowd, and I've always believed your music belongs where you live and this is where I live."
He will play one show per month at The Pourhouse until the end of the year.
The Pourhouse is at 327 High Street, Maitland.
Show dates:
