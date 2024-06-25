The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Maitland Magpies sign Valentine coach Adam Hughes for 2025 season

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 25 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Hughes playing for Valentine.
Adam Hughes playing for Valentine.

Valentine have begun the search for a head coach and technical director after Adam Hughes informed the club he was leaving at the end of the NPL men's season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from A-League

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.