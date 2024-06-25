Maitland hockey player Tom Magann eyes quick return from head injury

Maitland Rams player Tom Magann hopes to be back playing after a three-week stand-down period following his frightening head injury in a Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match.
Magann, 19, was knocked out and needed seven stitches to a wound at the back of his head after being struck with the ball during the 0-0 draw with Souths at Maitland on Sunday. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was released late that night after scans cleared him of any major damage.
Magann was making a tackle on a Souths player in the final quarter with the score 0-0 when he was hit. The game was abandoned and declared a draw.
Maitland player-coach Matt Magaan, Tom's cousin, said it was the worst injury he had seen on a hockey pitch.
"I don't really remember much," Tom said.
"I just remember going in trying to make the tackle, then waking up in the ambulance.
"They said I was unconscious for maybe a minute and a half, and I don't have much memory of anything on the field really.
"I was just running in from behind him and then he's followed through. Matty said I took a couple of steps towards the sideline then just collapsed and face-planted."
The centre-striker, who works as an electrician, said he would be sidelined for 21 days because of the serious concussion "then hopefully I'll be right to play again".
"I'm seeing the doctor again this afternoon, so he'll examine me and see how I'm going," he said.
"I'll have to get the stitches out in a couple of weeks and then I should be right to go I think.
"I got home around 12.30 Sunday night and I've just been taking it easy. I still feel a little bit out of it, but hopefully I'm back out there in no time."
He said there were no fractures and "all CT scans came back fine".
Magann has been playing first grade with Maitland for three years and was called into the Newcastle No.1 representative side this month at the state titles.
The Rams are third on the HCPHL table with 11 points after 11 rounds. They sit ahead of Wests on goal difference, with Souths a point further back in fifth.
Gosford (19 points) and defending premiers Norths (14) lead the way in what shapes as an exciting race for the top-four finals, and the premierships.
"It's a good comp this year, nice and tight, and the team is going good," Magann said.
"Hopefully we can make finals and win it."
