Celebrate the newly completed Harold Gregson Park with family fun day

By Newsroom
June 26 2024 - 1:45pm
Harold Gregson Reserve. Picture supplied
The new play tower, events lawn and amphitheatre at Harold Gregson Reserve are now officially open, marking the completion of the $7 million redevelopment of the space.

