Maitland Repertory Theatre: 77 years of performances in Maitland

By Chas Keys
Updated June 30 2024 - 10:12am, first published 10:11am
The latest production sign in front of the Maitland Repertory Theatre (left) and (right) a scene from A Streetcar Named Desire Steve (Sam Luff), Stanley (Matt Scoles), Pablo (Hayden Jones) and Mitch (Josh Hayward) play poker. Pictures by Anne Robinson
The Maitland Repertory Theatre, a volunteer community-based society, carries on a tradition of live theatre in Maitland which dates, it is thought, from 1838.

