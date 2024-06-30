Maitland Repertory Theatre: 77 years of performances in Maitland

There has been Shakespeare ('The Taming of the Shrew', 'Much Ado About Nothing', 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' and 'All's Well that Ends Well') and Ibsen ('A Doll's House') as well as George Bernard Shaw ('Pygmalion'), Oscar Wilde ('The Importance of Being Earnest'), Agatha Christie ('And then there were None' and 'The Mousetrap'), AA Milne ('Toad of Toad Hall'), Kenneth Grahame ('The Wind in the Willows'), Joseph Kesselring ('Arsenic and Old Lace') and many others.