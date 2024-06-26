90 more homes and 8 new roads on the way for Lochinvar

Lochinvar's population is about to expand again with another 90 residential blocks given the green light.
The 47.7 hectare site off Windermere Road is about 900 metres north of the New England Highway and will have blocks ranging from 450 square metres to 610 square metres over two stages.
Windermere Road will be widened adjacent to the development to provide access to the site and two new roads will be built off it to create the road network.
Plans submitted to Maitland council show there will be eight new roads including two that will link the site with an existing development to the south.
The land is within the north-west corner of the Lochinvar Urban Release Area (URA) and part of it is adjacent to Lochinvar Creek.
This portion of the site has been identified as flood prone land but council's principal planner Brian Gibson said council engineers thought the developer's stormwater strategy was sufficient.
"The development site has an irregular rectangular shape comprising predominately of managed grassland vegetation, with a water course and riparian corridor located in the eastern half of the land," Mr Gibson said.
"The proposal complies with the [council's] Development Control Plan (DCP), and the relevant planning framework, and is consistent with the expectations for residential development within the URA.
"The adjoining land to the west, north and east consists of large acre rural lots with related buildings."
Maitland councillors have granted consent to split one lot into 90 residential lots and create 1 residue lot. The residue lot, which contains RU1 primary production and C3 environmental management zoned land, is just over 40 hectares.
A previously approved detention basin will be extended to cater for the new development.
"The application has been assessed against the relevant heads of consideration under section 4.15(1) in the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 and considered to be satisfactory subject to the imposition of conditions," Mr Gibson said.
"The proposal is considered acceptable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.