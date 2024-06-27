Residents warned of low flying aircraft in Cessnock and Maitland

Residents living in Cessnock and Maitland are being warned that they may see an unusually low aircraft in the coming weeks as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority carries out flight paths checks.
Set to take place on Wednesday, July 3 and Thursday, July 4, the checks are to validate new procedures at Cessnock and make any changes necessary in Maitland as well.
The plane in question is a single-engine Cessna 182 and will be conducting the safety checks in an area up to 40 kilometres from aerodromes.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority said that the aircraft could reach as low as several hundred feet at times.
Local residents might also notice an uncommon flying pattern. The authority said that this is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and that no new obstacles have appeared.
These obstacles could be towers, trees, masts or even buildings that could be a danger to aircraft.
If poor weather or other factors mean that the safety checks can't go ahead they will be carried out as soon as possible.
