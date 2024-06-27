The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Residents warned of low flying aircraft in Cessnock and Maitland

Updated June 27 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents warned of low flying aircraft in Cessnock and Maitland
Residents warned of low flying aircraft in Cessnock and Maitland

Residents living in Cessnock and Maitland are being warned that they may see an unusually low aircraft in the coming weeks as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority carries out flight paths checks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.