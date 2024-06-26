Gresford's Lachland Richardson makes PBR Origin history as Qld clinch series

Gresford's Lachlan Richardson etched his name into PBR State of Origin history but it wasn't enough to grab the win for NSW with Queensland claiming victory and the Origin series at Newcastle.
Richardson, the NSW captain, became the first New South Wales PBR Origin rider to achieve 10 qualified rides in his Origin career.
A thrilling Newcastle leg, in front of a sold-out crowd, all came down to the final two bulls of the night in a nail-biting showdown, but once again Queensland prevailed
Team Queensland concluded the night with 583.50 points, while New South Wales trailed closely behind with 510 points.
It was neck and neck for most of the night, with Team New South Wales initially taking the lead in the first round. However, Team Queensland turned the tables in the second round, surging ahead and setting the stage for a decisive bonus round.
It all came down to Team New South Wales' Clint Glass (Willow Tree) who needed to secure over 70 points on Canadian Club (Maynes Bucking Bulls) to secure New South Wales the victory but was unable to ride out the eight seconds.
Glass' first two rides on Lazy G Bucking Bulls (MSG Locating Filthy Rich) and Crooked Intentions (Morgys Cattle Company) scored him the highest points of the night, earning him the title of Cowboy of Origin for the Newcastle event. Trailing closely behind him was Ben Bode (Calliope, QLD), whose 86.25 points in Round 2 on Paintbox (MJ / Keliher Bucking Bulls) was a PBR Origin career high.
Rounding out the top five were Lachlan Richardson (Gesford), Rylee Ward (Central Hawks Bay, NZL) and Lane Mellers (Mundubbera, QLD).
For the bovine athletes, it was Man Glitter (Morgys Cattle Co) who was the YETI Winning Bull of the Night, earning 43.75 points in round 3, bucking off Ben Bode in 5.73 seconds
