Performances and exhibitions - here's what's on around Maitland

TINKER BOX
THE LEVEE
Curious about the Tinker Box? Come to The Levee this Saturday for one of two sessions between 10am and 12pm for an entertaining performance. Enjoy magic with the whimsical Trinketeer at The Bourke Street link, a fun event for all ages. This free performance is part of the Spend to Win promotion at The Levee, where attendees can receive a bonus entry by attending. Book in at mymaitland.com.au/event/tinker-box-at-the-levee.
RECITAL
SUN STREET STUDIOS
As part of the Maitland Heritage Festival, enjoy a recital at Sun Street Studios on Saturday evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. Relax and listen to classical piano by the talented Erin Sweetman, featuring vocalist Roeni Coates. Enjoy complimentary canapés and a glass of Boydell's sparkling wine. Get tickets ($35 adults) at maitlandheritagefest.com.au/ticketed-events.
LIFE DRAWING CLUB
MRAG
Join The Life Drawing Club on Sunday from 1pm to 3pm at Maitland Regional Art Gallery for a relaxed life drawing session with Ann Cadde and a professional model. This informal, fun class is perfect for sharpening your skills or starting your drawing journey. All materials will be provided. Bookings are essential for this free event. Visit mrag.org.au/series/the-life-drawing-club-in-the-gallery-with-ann-caddey to book or for more information.
EXHIBITIONS
MORPETH MUSEUM
Located on Swan Street in the historic former Morpeth Courthouse, Morpeth Museum offers a glimpse into the area's rich history. Friendly and knowledgeable volunteers will guide your visit. The museum is open both days over the weekend from 11am to 2pm and is a trove of Morpeth history. Entry is $2 for adults and free for children.
LINEAGE
MRAG
'Lineage' showcases the dynamic blend of tradition and innovation through the works of eight diverse yet interconnected artists. This exhibition invites you to explore the engaging dialogues between these distinct creative voices, each contributing to a collective narrative of artistic heritage. Visit the gallery this weekend between 9am and 4pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.