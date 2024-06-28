Performances and exhibitions - here's what's on around Maitland

Curious about the Tinker Box? Come to The Levee this Saturday for one of two sessions between 10am and 12pm for an entertaining performance. Enjoy magic with the whimsical Trinketeer at The Bourke Street link, a fun event for all ages. This free performance is part of the Spend to Win promotion at The Levee, where attendees can receive a bonus entry by attending. Book in at mymaitland.com.au/event/tinker-box-at-the-levee.

