The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Philip Penfold is in the running for re-election as mayor

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 27 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold at the Maitland Administration Centre. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold at the Maitland Administration Centre. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland mayor Philip Penfold is running for re-election in the upcoming local government election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.