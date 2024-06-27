Philip Penfold is in the running for re-election as mayor

Maitland mayor Philip Penfold is running for re-election in the upcoming local government election.
The independent councillor is proud of his achievements in the top job, and is keen to continue his work if re-elected in September.
"[I hope to] continue building on road/traffic improvements and get council actions more aligned with community wishes," he said.
Cr Penfold has been mayor for just two and a half years, an unusually short term as the 2020 local government election was postponed to December 2021 due to COVID.
He said community satisfaction, improving roads, and recreation and sports facilities are important to him.
Cr Penfold is proud of a range of differences made during his term as mayor, in particular to waste disposal and infrastructure.
He said this council has reversed the previous council's decision to have bins collected fortnightly, implemented a doubling of waste vouchers for households, implemented a bulky waste collection and had annual rate rises more than two per cent lesser on average than during the previous term.
He also said council has had record roads and infrastructure spending of more than $20 million per year than during the previous term. Cr Penfold has been on council for 16 years, and is Maitland born and bred. He lives with his two sons who are 22 and 16-years-old.
He said he wants to continue as mayor as there is more to be done. "[It's a] great way to achieve outcomes on the ground for your community," he said. "Help navigate it through the challenges and opportunities of growth."
Peter Garnham, who is part of Cr Penfold's team, is retiring at the end of this term after 25 years on the council.
On Tuesday, June 25 councillors agreed to rename the Steamfest Rally Ground to Garnham Grounds in honour of Cr Garnham and his wife Kelly's contribution to Maitland and steam and antique machinery heritage.
Ken Jordan is the new addition to the Penfold Independents team. He is the assistant principal at Hunter Trade College and is an experienced councillor, having served on Port Stephens Council for 17 years.
Other Penfold Independents Bill Hackney, Kristy Flannery and Mike Yarrington will all be running for council again.
Other council election news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.