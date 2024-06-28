Theatre star Amira will get a taste of Broadway life on USA trip

Amira Mueller can do it all; sing, dance and act, and her talent has resulted in her being selected for a prestigious overseas trip.
The 15-year-old St Joseph's College, Lochinvar student has been named as part of the Aussie All-Stars group attending the 2025 Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta, USA in January.
Before attending the festival Amira and the other All-Stars will spend time in New York City, where they will rehearse with industry professionals and learn in skills development workshops, and afterwards the group travels to Los Angeles to see all the sights.
At the Junior Theatre Festival, Amira will join thousands of other performers to attend workshops, learn performances, see some brand new musicals and get advice from celebrity guests.
"It's got to do with performing what you've learnt, getting recognised, seeing people from other countries who do what you do, so it's pretty cool, it's a pretty cool experience," she said.
Amira, who is in year 10, has been dancing since she was three-years-old and was first introduced to musical theatre by primary school productions.
At St Joseph's College, Lochinvar Amira has shined on stage as a part of the Matilda Jr ensemble in 2022, and as one of the leading roles in Fame Jr which is on now. She has also taken part in DioSounds performances.
She said her true passion is acting, and when she was introduced to musical theatre a whole new world of possibility opened up.
"I love acting, I wanted to be an actor when I was younger, but then I figured out what musical theatre was and I was like well, I love dancing and singing as well so why don't I do all three," she said.
"But I love acting, that's always been my biggest passion because if you can act then you can do dancing and singing as well, if you're using those abilities in each department.
"If you're singing a song with a straight face it won't be as powerful as if you're acting, you can't have one without having the other."
After performing in Matilda Jr at school, Amira asked her music teacher Ms Paterson for advice on how she can continue performing outside of school.
Ms Paterson told Amira about Hunter Drama and since joining the group Amira's passion for musical theatre has only grown.
She attended the Junior Theatre Festival with Hunter Drama in 2023. Amira said her parents have been extremely supportive of her musical theatre passion.
"They're the most supportive people I know, they're always there, they always want to see my performances, they're always the first people to buy tickets," she said.
"I wouldn't be where I am without them."
