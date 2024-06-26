New $754k Largs skate park unveiled

Maitland City Council has taken the wraps off the new $754,000 skate park in Largs, which was designed and developed in consultation with the local community.
Funded by the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program, the Largs Avenue facility is now open to the public and features a pump track, half pipe, volcano and grind rail.
The new skate park is complemented by two new large shade shelters, seating, bins and drinking fountains.
"his upgrade is a major improvement on the former skate park and will provide a recreation space for kids and families living in Bolwarra, Largs and surrounding communities for many years to come," said mayor Philip Penfold.
"We're proud to deliver this facility for Maitland and we look forward to seeing it put to good use."
The existing skate park, which remained open during construction, will now be demolished.
For more information, visit mait.city/LargsSkatePark
