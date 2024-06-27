Magpies confirm three year deal for new coach football director Adam Hughes

The Maitland Magpies have confirmed Adam Hughes will take on the club's joint role of football director and men's head coach for three seasons from 2025.
Hughes, who has held a similar role at Valentine FC, will replace premiership coach Mick Bolch as head coach of the men's team and take the overriding role of football director for men's and women's program.
The Magpies announced earlier this month that Bolch would not be reappointed and thanked him for his services.
Bolch's seven-season stint featured two premierships and three grand final appearances. It's believed Maitland asked Bolch to take on a football director's job on top of his coaching role but he was unable.
The Maitland FC board confirmed former A-Leaue player Hughes' appointment in a statement released on Wednesday.
"Adam has played all over the world and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Maitland FC," the statement said.
"We welcome Adam and are very excited to have him leading our Maitland NPLM senior men's first grade team and overseeing all the club's development programs.
"We are convinced that Adam will play a critical role in taking our teams to new heights over the next three years."
Hughes hails from Lismore and came to Newcastle in 1999 to join Newcastle Breakers youth program, signing with Newcastle United FC in 2001.
He spent four years playing for Newcastle United and Wollongong Wolves before heading overseas to England and Ireland.
From 2005 to 2009 he played for Doncaster Rovers in England and Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United until returning home to play in the A-league for Adelaide United and Perth Glory from 2009 to 2012.
In 2012 Adam went back overseas to play in China's Super League for Zhejiang Yiteng, playing 141 games, over the following six years.
An ACL injury in 2018 resulted in him transitioning to his first seniors coaching role assisting Zhejiang Yiteng reserve grade team, which he continued until his return to Australia.
He had roles with the Newcastle Jets Youth program and when another stint in China was cut short in 2020 by COVID he returned to Australia and the Valentine role he will remain in until the end of this season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.