Maitland woman Alisa Bittner launches a digital dating course tailored to men

Maitland woman Alisa Bittner is about to launch a digital dating course and it's specifically designed for men.
Her digital dating course called Down to Date covers everything from creating an engaging dating profile to mastering conversation skills.
"It's designed to be practical, engaging, and tailored specifically to the needs of men aged 30 plus," Alisa said.
In the lead up to launching Down to Date, Alisa has worked with psychologists, relationship coaches, stylists and sexologists.
"I've always had an interest in writing about dating and relationships and I've written a number of articles about dating, some about my own experiences," she said.
The 28-year-old said that data from various dating apps consistently shows that women are more selective than men.
"This makes it harder for men to get matches, especially if their profiles aren't considered top tier," she said.
Another statistic shows that men have a 0.5 per cent chance of getting a match on popular dating app Tinder.
"This is where Down to Date comes in as it will deliver proven strategies from experts to help build one's dating profile," she said.
Down to Date will be launched on July 22.
"I'm excited to bring this digital course to my community and help men find fulfilling relationships," Alisa said.
