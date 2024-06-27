Boyle says Maitland Mustangs to learn from losses

Maitland Mustangs coach Luke Boyle believes the two losses on the weekend road trip to Canberra could ultimately prove a valuable lesson and help the Mustangs to an elusive NBL1 East championship.
The Mustangs lost 82-80 to Canberra Gunners on Saturday and were beaten 121-99 by Centre of Excellence On Sunday.
The Mustangs should have beaten the Canberra Gunners on Saturday and came up against an improbably accurate Centre of Excellence on Sunday.
The Gunners caught Maitland off guard after their long road trip to lead 54-36 at half-time.
Maitland swung changes and Daniel Millburn and Will Mortimer were outstanding off the bench to spark a fightback shooting 19 and 14 points respectively.
Will Cranston almost pulled off a triple double with 10 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals and Billy Parson had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Although they conceded a big half-time lead the Mustangs inaccuracy didn't help their cause shooting at just 41 per cent compared with Canberra's 50.
"It was a tough one, the boys showed a whole lot of resilience to be down by 18 and get it back to even going into the fourth," Maitland coach Luke Boyle said.
"Dan and Morts were tremendous for us, particularly in the second half. It was a good effort for those two to step up and take the charge in the second half because we put a bit of faith in them and sat a couple of our key veterans to accommodate it and they payed us back..
"Our defence in the first half was woeful, we should not have been in the position we found ourselves at half-time in the first place.
"If we had have defended first up how we've been playing it probably would have been another 20-point win.
"Unfortunately, we came out flat. I don't know if that was because we travelled down their that day, but we didn't start well.
"It was hard, they shot the ball really, really well, in particular Glen Morrison (29 points) who shot at 80 per cent on two by the end of the game."
Boyle said the Mustangs scored enough to win on Sunday, but were let down by their defence.
"When we are playing and defending well we try to keep teams to about 18 points a quarter," Boyle said. "If we can do that we normally win."
The Centre of Excellence opened with 36, and then scored 34, 29 and 23 in the next three quarters.
They were incredibly accurate shooting at 63 per cent overall from the field and 74 per cent with two-pointers.
"Teams will have scouted us heavily by now and we will need to make some adjustments because they made us pay for mistakes on defence. They made us really pay," Boyle said.
"They shot ridiculously well for the game. Even their coach Robbie McKinlay said to me after the match 'Boyley that will never happen again, we will never shoot that well again'.
"We will learn from the losses. We can see what other teams have scouted and adjust."
