The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Stock up early for Christmas with a toy sale where a bag of them is only $5

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated June 27 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A rising need to fundraise to repair a leaking church roof has left Maitland residents with a chance to bag a bargain for a good cause.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.