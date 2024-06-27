Stock up early for Christmas with a toy sale where a bag of them is only $5

A rising need to fundraise to repair a leaking church roof has left Maitland residents with a chance to bag a bargain for a good cause.
The Living Light Wesleyan Methodist Church in Rutherford is having a toy sale - and everyone can fill a bag with toys of their choice for just $5.
Fundraising manager Michael Johnson said there were a wide range of toys for all ages.
"There's something for boys and for girls," he said.
"There's a bit of everything, we've even got some scooters."
The toys were donated to the church for the fundraiser.
Mr Johnson said the toys were in good condition and would provide children with hours of enjoyment.
He said the rising cost of living was a factor in the decision to make the toys so affordable.
"We need to raise money for the church repair fund. We have a leaking roof and we need to do other maintenance work as well," he said.
There will also be a wide range of second hand clothes for sale, and many items still have the tags attached.
A bag of clothes will also cost $5.
There will be a barbecue and also other food options. All money raised from these sales will go towards the church fund.
Entry is free.
The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 29 between 8am and 12 noon in the church hall at 34 Dunkley Street, Rutherford.
