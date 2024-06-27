The Maitland Mercury
Buses still replacing trains on Hunter line as protestors cause havoc

By Newsroom
June 28 2024 - 7:26am
Limited buses continue to replace Hunter Line trains between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland, Scone and Dungog due to safety risks relating to ongoing illegal protest activity.

