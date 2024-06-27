Buses still replacing trains on Hunter line as protestors cause havoc

Limited buses continue to replace Hunter Line trains between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland, Scone and Dungog due to safety risks relating to ongoing illegal protest activity.
Passengers are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time or consider alternative transport.
Passengers are also advised to listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
