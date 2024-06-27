Trains running again on Hunter line

Trains are running again on the Hunter Line following safety risks relating to ongoing illegal protest activity.
No trains had been running between Newcastle Interchange, Maitland, Scone and Dungog.
Passengers are advised to continue to allow extra travel time while services return to normal.
Trains may need to stop again in the event of further illegal protest activity.
For the latest public transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info or download a transport app.
