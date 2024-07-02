The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/History
Things to Do

Born Again Bradmill a chance to reminisce on fabric mill's impact

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 2 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morpeth Museum chairperson Alan Todd with an example of military fabric which was woven, dyed and flameproofed at Rutherford. Picture by Marina Neil
Morpeth Museum chairperson Alan Todd with an example of military fabric which was woven, dyed and flameproofed at Rutherford. Picture by Marina Neil

An exhibition remembering what was Maitland's largest employer has landed at Morpeth Museum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from History

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.