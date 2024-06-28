Drop-in sessions locked in as Hunter River rock platform questions flow

The contractor building the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace will hold two community drop-in sessions to hear from residents who are concerned about the plan to build a rock platform in the Hunter River at Tarro.
John Holland Gamuda Joint Venture has told Millers Forest Progress Association that it will offer the in-person consultations at the Millers Forest Popular Hall in July.
The sessions come after a public meeting about the plan in May where more than 100 people turned up.
Residents in Millers Forest, Hinton, Morpeth, Phoenix Park, Nelsons Plains and Central Maitland have expressed concerns about higher flood levels and floodwater laying on properties for a longer period of time.
Transport for NSW has confirmed it has the final say on whether the rock platform will go ahead or not, and is committed to consulting with the community and stakeholders.
Millers Forest cattle farmer Gloria Green, who has experienced decades of floods, said there were still many unanswered questions.
"We haven't seen the flood modelling that has been done," she said.
Get up to speed on this issue here:
"They are saying this only affects a small number of people but when it floods on a floodplain it affects everyone.
"They don't seem to understand how flooding works in this area and they need to take this seriously, this is our livelihood."
The 180-metre rock platform wasn't part of the original plan and is touted as a safer option to help workers construct a new bridge over the Hunter River at Tarro. The initial plan was for workers to use a pontoon.
It would be built on the western side of the river, upstream from the Hexham Bridge, and then removed and relocated to the eastern side. It would be removed once the new bridge was finished.
A Transport for NSW spokeswoman said the "effects of flooding" on properties in Morpeth, Phoenix Park, Largs, central Maitland, Lorn and Hinton had been assessed.
The sessions will be held on Wednesday, July 24 between 4pm and 9.30pm and on Thursday, July 25 between 9am and 2pm.
Concerned residents are encouraged to turn up between those times to share their concerns and ask questions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.