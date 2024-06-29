Season extension for community football as washed-out games mount

Community football seasons have been extended and football bosses are exploring hub grounds to accommodate a backlog of washed-out fixtures.
Some community teams, who play in interdistrict competitions run by Newcastle, Macquarie and Hunter Valley zones, have not played for a month with grounds closures and game postponements a recurring theme due to continued rainfall.
Newcastle Football general manager Chris Brain said wet weather and mounting matches was a hot topic of conversation at a mid-season meeting for clubs on Wednesday night and the zone had worked with Macquarie Football and Hunter Valley Football to extend the season by one week.
Wet weather rounds have been added to interdistrict draws for under sixes through to senior-age players on July 12-14 and August 16-18.
Finals will start on the weekend of August 23-25 and at this stage still played across three weekends in a semi-finals, preliminary final and grand final format.
Clubs were notified of the changes on Thursday afternoon.
Brain said an astounding number of games had been washed out.
"There's 1015 games that we usually play across all zones in one weekend," he said.
"At the moment we've got 2050 to reset across all three zones, and Newcastle is the biggest.
"The feedback from all of the representatives from the clubs was fantastic. They're looking for solutions. That's the most important thing they want. Everyone was really happy with what we came up with."
The use of under-utilised grounds in Newcastle Football, which spans a geographical area from inner-city Newcastle to Kotara South, Beresfield, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay, is being explored for rescheduled fixtures.
"I'm in the process of creating some hubs where Newcastle Football is going to book some space with council," Brain said.
"We're going to maintain it. We're going to mark the lines. We're going to have flags and nets at these hub grounds.
"They'll be our club grounds but the bookings itself will be under Newcastle Football and if we've got four grounds a week where we can reallocate wash-out games to, it will start taking the heat off a little."
Fixtures relocated to neutral hub grounds would be coordinated by Newcastle Football to take the pressure off club volunteers.
"I went up and had a look at Tarro and we've got space there for four pitches," Brain said.
"There's one field set up. It needs a little bit of mowing but the drainage is pretty good and Beresfield [Junior Football Club] have been very accommodating. They've got five pitches up there and they've got seven teams.
"So that could be a hub. And if I can create a few more hubs under Newcastle Football's control then we can start allocating games to the hub if we get games washed out."
ACM reported last week that the Bureau of Meteorology's long-term forecast for July to September predicted rainfall was likely to be above average for the Eastern seaboard.
A catch-up weekend has been added to NPL Men (August 3-4), NPL Women (August 17-18) and League One (August 3-4).
The NPL Men's grand final will now be played on September 14 and the Women's championship decider on September 15, both one week after the original date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.