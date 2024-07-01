Maitland Magpies almost claim point from unbeaten Lambton Jaffas

The Maitland Magpies came agonisingly close to being just the second team to share a point with the unbeaten Lambton Jaffas this season.
A late Matthew Cahill goal denied the Magpies a valuable point for the draw allowing the NNSW NPLM competition leaders Lambton Jaffas to escape with a 2-1 win at Arthur Edden Oval on Saturday.
Cahill opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and scored the winner in the 86th with the scores locked at 1-all for most of the second half after Regan Lundy equalised in the 44th minute.
Only New Lambton has drawn with the Jaffas this season. The Jaffas have 14 wins and a draw from their 15 games.
Playing Jaffas at their home is the toughest assignment in the competition this year and the result should not dent Maitland's hopes of making a late charge to make the finals.
The Magpies are sixth on 21 points from 16 games, two points behind Valentine who are fifth on 23 points.
Newcastle Olympic loom large in the equation for the top five. They are seventh on 20 points but have played three games fewer than Maitland.
Olympic's home game against Broadmeadow on Sunday was postponed and while they have games in hand they are facing a heavy workload off midweek catch-up games.
The top two Lambton (43, 15 games) and Broadmeadow (39, 15 games) are contesting the premiership between the two of them, while Azzurri (28, 14) and Edgeworth (26, 14) can both technically still be dislodged from the top five and finals spots.
The Magpies have a must win away game against bottom side Lake Macquarie City on Saturday.
Maitland's top five rivals Valentine are away to Weston, Charlestown plays Newcastle Olympic and Edgeworth have a potentially dangerous game against New Lambton.
The highlight of the round will be the top of the table clash between Jaffas and Magic at Arthur Edden Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.