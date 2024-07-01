The George ends Hill Solicitors unbeaten run in Maitland netball

The George Tavern ended Hills Solicitors unbeaten start to the Maitland A-grade netball season with a thrilling 42-39 win on Saturday.
The George opened up a three-goal quarter-time lead and were never headed in an extremely competitive outing.
George coach Tony Rodwell said it was the team's best game of the season so far.
Rodwell said the reigning premiers had a slow start to the season after a bit of a change in the roster and with the unavailability of players at the start of the season.
"We've got a few new players, we've promoted a couple of teenagers and it's coming along nicely into the second half of the season," he said.
Rodwell said teenagers Ivy Cheetham and Holly Clack have made an impact at opposite ends of the court with Cheetham playing in attack and Clack in defence.
The George has also welcomed back regular goal attack Katie Rodwell from an overseas holiday. The George's premiership goal-shooter Tayla Winter is having a year's break.
Spitfire Pickers moved into top spot, equal on 21 points with Hills, after their 42-28 win against clubmates Irongate Pickers.
Despite beating the top team, The George actually dropped to fourth on goal difference. after BDNC Greta Workers Club's comprehensive 41-28 win against Maitland Blacks The Braddie
ECBC collected their first win of the season in a 58-40 boilover against Club Maitland City, who are now fifth on 12 points
The result lifts ECBC to sixth, equal on 10 points with The Braddie. Irongate Pickers are eighth with eight points.
The competition breaks for the school holidays and returns on Saturday, July 20.
The Maitland, Kurri Kurri and Cessnock Netball Associations will be sending U-12, 13 and 14 representative teams to the NSW State Junior Netball Championships in Penrith and Baulkham Hills from July 6-8.
