Knights confirm NSW Cup coach Ron Griffiths is joining Warriors

THE Newcastle Knights have confirmed that Ronald Griffiths will join the Warriors at season's end, leaving behind a legacy of two NRLW premiership triumphs.
Griffiths coached the Knights to back-to-back grand final victories in the 2022-23 NRLW competitions before taking the reins of Newcastle's NSW Cup men's team this year.
He has accepted a three-year deal to coach the Warriors' NRLW side, who are re-entering an expanded 12-team competition next year after a five-season hiatus.
"As a family we're so grateful to be coming over to be involved with a club that has such a proud history," Griffiths said on the Warriors' website.
"It's exciting to start with a blank canvas, having the opportunity to build a women's programme from the ground up.
"I'll be working closely with the people in pathways to set up a structure that delivers sustainable success for the club and develops players and staff from within for the future."
Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club was "absolutely thrilled" to have secured a coach of Griffiths' quality.
"It was critical to appoint the best possible coach for this role and we've been able to do that," George said. "Ron has terrific coaching pedigree and will add tremendous value to our club as we make our way back in the NRLW."
Knights football director Peter Parr said Griffiths had made a "wonderful contribution" during his three seasons at the club.
"It cannot be understated what he has done for this club and the players he has directly influenced," he said.
"As a two-time premiership winning coach, he will always be remembered as a champion of the Newcastle Knights.
"Ronald departs with our eternal gratitude. We wish him, Chantelle and the family all the very best for the future."
The Warriors were one of four foundation NRLW clubs in 2018 and played in three campaigns before COVID travel restrictions forced them to shut down.
Griffiths has steered Newcastle's NSW Cup side to seven wins from 16 games this season. They are currently 10th in the 13-team competition.
