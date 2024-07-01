Three vehicle crash in Tenambit

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle accident on Maize Street, Tenambit around 4.45pm on Monday July 1.
NSW Ambulance said they treated a man and a woman with minor injuries at the scene.
The man and woman had been in different vehicles and were later taken to John Hunter Hospital for further observation, a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
Four paramedic crews attended the incident.
