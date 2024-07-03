100 years of ambulance in Maitland - do you have a story to share?

Much has changed since Maitland's first ambulance station opened on High Street a century ago.
The paramedics of today are incredibly skilled at treating and assessing patients and the technology, skill and medicines they now have make all the difference in an emergency.
To mark 100 years since Maitland's first ambulance station opened at 287 High Street, NSW Ambulance, Rutherford station manager Joel Mayhew is putting together an honour board of all staff and a historical display.
Mr Mayhew is calling for photos and relics from people who have worked there in the past.
"I've got most of the staff names from 1924 through to now so I'm trying to do a bit of an honour board, and then just looking for old photos, relics, interesting articles that they did to try and make a bit of a history display at the new station so it doesn't all get forgotten about and lost in the times," he said.
"Any old photos, staff members, families of staff members who might have old ambulance items to photograph for the display, any old ambulance relics relevant to Maitland would be amazing."
About 160 paramedics have worked for NSW Ambulance in Maitland in the past century.
The Maitland ambulance station opened early 1924 at 287 High Street and in 1928 it moved to the building next door.
In 1973 it moved to Walter Street, Rutherford, which Mr Mayhew believes was to get to higher ground for times of flood, and ambulance was based there for 46 years until the current station opened on Aberglasslyn Road in 2019.
Mr Mayhew said he has been able to get in touch with past staff as far back as the 1970s.
"I've gotten onto basically people who worked in the 70s is as far back as it goes because unfortunately a lot of them have all passed on," he said.
"I think the earliest person Bruce Varley who was there in '78, he still works for us now. He's in the control centre... still employed with ambulance to this day.
"And John Presland he was '74 I still talk to him a fair bit. There's still a few old gentleman around."
Mr Mayhew said there have been many changes over the years, with advancements in technology, pharmacology, procedures and protocols.
"You've got safety advancements from the old F100s back in the 70s through to very technology-heavy Mercedes Benz sprinters that we have," he said.
"Back in the day they only had like four drugs and a couple of things. We now have over 20, we have heaps of skills, lots of advancements.
"We've evolved from life-saving intervention to a whole holistic approach to pre-hospital healthcare, there's a lot of referral pathways these days."
If you or your family member has worked for NSW Ambulance in Maitland and you have any old pictures or items to share, please email Mr Mayhew at joelmayhew@hotmail.com.
