Our Past: Bridge that freed people from danger of flooding

The first Belmore Bridge, said The Maitland Mercury, linked the town of West Maitland to the "fertile land across the river, a land of milk and honey where almost any vegetable or fodder crop thrives".
More prosaically, the bridge freed people from the dangers of crossing the Hunter either by ford or by the inconvenience and limited capacity of punts. In addition it provided ease of access to the valley of the Paterson River, an important part of Maitland's hinterland.
The location of the bridge, downstream of the ford at The Falls and upstream of MacDougal's punt (which plied between Horseshoe Bend and the eventual site of Lorn), was determined by the colony's Surveyor General, George Boyle White.
The structure was designed by Edward Orpen Moriarty, Engineer-in-Chief of the Harbours and Rivers Branch of the Public Works Department. It took three years from late 1866 to complete. Francis Bell was contracted by Public Works for the construction. The bridge was built on piers sunk in four iron cylinders shipped from England - NSW at the time had no heavy industrial capacity for constructing such things - and rolled laboriously up the road from Morpeth to the site.
Each cylinder weighed two and a half tons and according to The Mercury had the appearance of a "huge garden roller", and each was sunk to a level 20 feet (about six metres) below the river's bed. The necessary pile-driving machinery was brought up the river from Morpeth on a steam-driven barge and poled around the many torturous bends in the channel.
The first day of construction was attended by Mr Moriarty, Mr Byrnes (Minister for Works), Mr Davidson (the Surveyor General) and the Mayors of West Maitland (William H Mullen) and East Maitland (Alexander Dodds). The bridge cost £23,564 to build, the equivalent of more than seven million dollars nowadays.
The opening ceremony was held on October 4, 1869 under the auspices of the West Maitland Borough Council. Mrs WH Mullen, the wife of the Mayor, broke a bottle of champagne on the ironwork of the bridge's eastern railing and christened it the Belmore Bridge after the Earl of Belmore who had taken up the position of Governor of NSW in 1868. The premier, John Robertson, was in attendance as was the Minister for Lands, John Sutherland.
As was the norm at the time, the opening was accompanied by much celebration. There was a procession from the council chambers in High Street to the bridge, the members of several friendly societies (the Oddfellows, Buffaloes and Druids along with the Sons of Temperance) leading the way and joined by a throng of other citizens, and the ceremony itself was followed by an athletics carnival. For the dignitaries there was a sumptuous evening dinner with toasts proposed and drunk.
Openings of bridges and other items of infrastructure were always greeted enthusiastically as signs of "progress". In this case the crowd cheered heartily as the dignitaries extolled the benefits the bridge would bring in facilitating the movement of people, livestock and goods.
Despite being damaged by floods, some of which moved the cylinders out of alignment and threatened its integrity, the first Belmore Bridge lasted 95 years before being replaced by the current, wider bridge of the same name.
