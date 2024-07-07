Our Past: Bridge that freed people from danger of flooding

As was the norm at the time, the opening was accompanied by much celebration. There was a procession from the council chambers in High Street to the bridge, the members of several friendly societies (the Oddfellows, Buffaloes and Druids along with the Sons of Temperance) leading the way and joined by a throng of other citizens, and the ceremony itself was followed by an athletics carnival. For the dignitaries there was a sumptuous evening dinner with toasts proposed and drunk.