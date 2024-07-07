The Maitland Mercury
Our Past: Bridge that freed people from danger of flooding

By Chas Keys
July 7 2024 - 10:00am
The Belmore Bridge during the 1930 flood. Picture supplied.
The first Belmore Bridge, said The Maitland Mercury, linked the town of West Maitland to the "fertile land across the river, a land of milk and honey where almost any vegetable or fodder crop thrives".

